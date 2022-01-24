Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND) by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,041 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.13% of Sandstorm Gold worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SAND. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 28.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 47.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 321,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 103,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Sandstorm Gold by 46,024.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 92,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares in the last quarter. 40.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Shares of SAND opened at $6.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.49. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $9.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80 and a beta of 1.07.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $27.60 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 4.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0155 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

SAND has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $7.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 24th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandstorm Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.31.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Bachelor Lake, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Hounde, Karma, Ming, Santa Elena, and Yamana Silver Stream. The company was founded by Nolan Watson and David I.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.