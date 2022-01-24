Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) by 80.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 537,009 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in GrafTech International in the third quarter valued at $223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 0.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,581,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,599,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 35.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,030,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after buying an additional 536,580 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 420.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 72,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in GrafTech International by 12.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GrafTech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

In other GrafTech International news, Director Jean-Marc Germain purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.96 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David J. Rintoul sold 45,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $588,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EAF stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.31. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $14.16.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $347.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.43 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 28.17% and a negative return on equity of 215.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.86%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces needle coke products which is a raw material to producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment and transportation industries.

