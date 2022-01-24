Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.05% of Trinity Industries worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Trinity Industries by 20.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 24.7% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TRN opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -42.42 and a beta of 1.32.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.19% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is -141.54%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Trinity Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,360,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $68,676,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

