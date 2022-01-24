Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,746 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 229,696 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.37% of ZIX worth $1,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 10.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 20,149 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 20.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 11.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 281,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 28,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 224,253 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after buying an additional 11,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZIX in the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ZIXI opened at $8.48 on Monday. Zix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.35 and a 1-year high of $10.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $481.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 58.68% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Zix Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZIXI. Northland Securities cut ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum cut ZIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised ZIX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wedbush cut ZIX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

