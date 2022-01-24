Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,186 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $1,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Farhad Nanji bought 9,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, for a total transaction of $584,049.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 412,554 shares of company stock valued at $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares valued at $3,015,300. Corporate insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $64.98 on Monday. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $71.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.21.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $786.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $832.20 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 36.99% and a net margin of 36.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 4.48%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.75.

PennyMac Financial Services Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

