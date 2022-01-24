Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.43 Million Stake in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,337 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Alector worth $1,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALEC. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,862,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alector by 4.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Alector by 53.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alector by 33.7% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alector by 4.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alector alerts:

In other news, COO Shehnaaz Suliman sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.24, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 405,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,679,500 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, William Blair initiated coverage on Alector in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.86.

Shares of ALEC stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.19. Alector, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.04 and a 1 year high of $43.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.07.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $1.95. Alector had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $182.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.41 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alector, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alector

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.