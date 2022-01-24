Deutsche Bank AG Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,563 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of GoPro worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GPRO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of GoPro by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in GoPro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in GoPro by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 10,035 shares in the last quarter. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush raised GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.80 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total value of $53,448.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 414,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,404,860. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GPRO opened at $8.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.10. GoPro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.02 and a 52 week high of $13.79.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.09 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 32.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

