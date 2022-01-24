Deutsche Bank AG Increases Holdings in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) by 663.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,284 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Shoals Technologies Group were worth $1,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 324.7% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

SHLS stock opened at $15.40 on Monday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.76.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

