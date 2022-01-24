Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stake in Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 131.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 62,840 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.21% of Preferred Apartment Communities worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,044,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,181,000 after buying an additional 230,935 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,780,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 26,328 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,754,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,459,000 after buying an additional 90,165 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,115,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,071,000 after buying an additional 40,381 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,031,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,054,000 after buying an additional 51,962 shares during the period. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APTS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Preferred Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.70.

NYSE APTS opened at $16.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.20. The company has a market capitalization of $898.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.04 and a 12 month high of $19.27.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($1.11). Preferred Apartment Communities had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 2.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.88%.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc engages in the acquisition and operation of multifamily properties in select targeted markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Multifamily Communities, Financing, New Market Properties, Preferred Office Properties, and Others.

