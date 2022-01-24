Deutsche Bank AG Invests $1.37 Million in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $11,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.
SRAD opened at $12.71 on Monday. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59.
Sportradar Group Company Profile
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
