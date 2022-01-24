Deutsche Bank AG Invests $1.37 Million in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 60,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the third quarter worth $11,911,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

SRAD opened at $12.71 on Monday. Sportradar Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SRAD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.