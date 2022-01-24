Deutsche Bank AG Invests $1.38 Million in Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN)

Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial Inc (NYSE:JXN) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Jackson Financial as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JXN. LGT Capital Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $41,618,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $17,884,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,877,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,005,000. Finally, Aegon Asset Management UK PLC acquired a new position in Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,870,000. 65.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Jackson Financial news, Director Derek G. Kirkland bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.14 per share, for a total transaction of $247,910.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers bought 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,268,575.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NYSE JXN opened at $39.59 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.02. Jackson Financial Inc has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JXN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jackson Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Jackson Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jackson Financial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Jackson Financial Company Profile

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

