Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $524,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 21.5% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 11,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 150,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,891,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $75.17 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $81.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

