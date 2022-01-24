Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,078,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,087,259 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.42% of 9 Meters Biopharma worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 258.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,484,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 9,723,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,274,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 157.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,373,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,365 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 21.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,925,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,436,000. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 9 Meters Biopharma alerts:

In related news, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $44,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders bought 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $118,200 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $0.75 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.74 and a 1-year high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

About 9 Meters Biopharma

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9 Meters Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.