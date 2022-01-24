Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 91,717 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) by 113.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,497 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,717 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of Hyliion worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYLN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hyliion by 68.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 23,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,488 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Hyliion by 486.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 47,862 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Hyliion during the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the second quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 313.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,021,000 after buying an additional 5,726,555 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 300,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total value of $2,493,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard M. Jenkins sold 319,635 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.45, for a total value of $2,381,280.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 21,621 shares of company stock worth $136,031 and have sold 750,792 shares worth $5,796,092. 32.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HYLN opened at $4.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $720.98 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of 0.72. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.16 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.09. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered Hyliion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyliion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.85.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

