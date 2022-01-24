Deutsche Bank AG Raises Position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.12% of AdvanSix worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in AdvanSix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AdvanSix by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in AdvanSix by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASIX opened at $41.64 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.12. AdvanSix Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.28 and a 52 week high of $50.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ASIX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on AdvanSix in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock.

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

