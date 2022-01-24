Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of McGrath RentCorp worth $1,504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,278,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,019,000 after purchasing an additional 275,648 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the 3rd quarter worth $800,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 182,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,436,000 after purchasing an additional 90,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

MGRC opened at $75.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.58. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $67.08 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

