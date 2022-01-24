Deutsche Bank AG Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,107 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after buying an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,303,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,293,867,000 after purchasing an additional 924,726 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,244,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $705,526,000 after purchasing an additional 454,180 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,841,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $659,974,000 after purchasing an additional 194,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,623,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,383,000 after purchasing an additional 327,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $104.80 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.96 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

