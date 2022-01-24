Deutsche Bank AG Sells 147,574 Shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,574 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 85.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,130,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,713,000 after acquiring an additional 521,436 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 6.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 273,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Alexander & Baldwin during the third quarter worth $79,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 90,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 40.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALEX shares. TheStreet lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $22.79 on Monday. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.89 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.11). Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 2.81%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management.

