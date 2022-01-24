Deutsche Bank AG Sells 4,304 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,304 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $402.43 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.68. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

