Deutsche Bank AG Sells 774,710 Shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,594 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 774,710 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Washington Federal worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Washington Federal by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Washington Federal by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Washington Federal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $218,000. 80.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Kelley sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $630,870.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Shares of WAFD opened at $34.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.86. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $38.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $152.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.95 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

