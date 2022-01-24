Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,163,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,541,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $11,573,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of VSCO stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00.
In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.
Victoria’s Secret Company Profile
Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.
Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Victoria's Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria's Secret and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.