Deutsche Bank AG Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,163,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,541,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $11,573,000. Finally, Russell Clark Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Victoria’s Secret in the 3rd quarter worth $1,160,000. 90.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $52.47 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.01. Victoria’s Secret has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

Victoria’s Secret (NYSE:VSCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory Unis sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.19, for a total transaction of $363,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Anne Sheehan sold 1,033 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $59,707.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret in a report on Monday, December 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Victoria’s Secret from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.44.

Victoria’s Secret & Co is an intimate specialty retailer offering assortment of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear and athleisure, as well as prestige fragrances and body care. Victoria’s Secret & Co is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio.

