Deutsche Bank AG Trims Holdings in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.07% of Sleep Number worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 3rd quarter valued at about $237,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Sleep Number by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Sleep Number news, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $155,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total transaction of $1,453,700.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNBR opened at $69.82 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. Sleep Number Co. has a 1 year low of $69.01 and a 1 year high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SNBR. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.80.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

