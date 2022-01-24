Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.06% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 857,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 301,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,102,000 after buying an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,102,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,470,000 after buying an additional 267,575 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 68,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $50.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.40 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

