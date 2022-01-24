Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UI opened at $282.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $260.00 and a twelve month high of $401.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $298.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.79.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $458.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.68 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Ubiquiti’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.45%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

