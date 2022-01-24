Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Position in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS) by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 288,455 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.09% of Unisys worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UIS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 176.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,941 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Unisys by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 84,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 18,604 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Unisys by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 43,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Unisys by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 473,593 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after buying an additional 40,293 shares in the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

UIS stock opened at $18.23 on Monday. Unisys Co. has a one year low of $17.76 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.57.

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Unisys had a negative return on equity of 47.46% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Denise K. Fletcher sold 19,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $381,151.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lee D. Roberts acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Unisys Company Profile

Unisys Corp. engages in the provision of security-centric information technology solutions for clients across the government, financial services, and commercial markets. It operates through the Services and Technology business segments. The Services segment consists of cloud and infrastructure services, application services, and business process outsourcing services.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.