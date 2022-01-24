Deutsche Beteiligungs (ETR:DBAN) Shares Down 1.3%

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG (ETR:DBAN) fell 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as €37.55 ($42.67) and last traded at €37.90 ($43.07). 19,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 42,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.40 ($43.64).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group set a €47.00 ($53.41) target price on shares of Deutsche Beteiligungs in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Get Deutsche Beteiligungs alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €39.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €37.78. The company has a market cap of $669.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52.

Deutsche Beteiligungs AG is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments the firm specializes in expansion capital, management buyout, middle market, growth capital, add-on acquisitions, bridge financing, management buy-ins for experienced executives, corporate spin-offs, succession arrangements and generational transition in a family-owned business, small and medium-sized companies and pre-IPO stage investments.

Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Beteiligungs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.