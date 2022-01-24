Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €3.91 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) has been assigned a €3.91 ($4.44) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 43.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays set a €5.70 ($6.48) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €7.85 ($8.92) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.30 ($9.43) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Lufthansa presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €7.24 ($8.22).

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of LHA stock traded down €0.18 ($0.20) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €6.91 ($7.85). 7,175,116 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,430,000. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 1-year low of €5.24 ($5.95) and a 1-year high of €12.96 ($14.73). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €6.43 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion and a PE ratio of -1.36.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.