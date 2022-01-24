Devery Price Tops $0.0014 on Top Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Over the last seven days, Devery has traded 46.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Devery has a total market cap of $88,357.15 and $7,631.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Devery coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Devery

EVE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,697 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,107 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Devery is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devery directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Devery should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Devery using one of the exchanges listed above.

