DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. cut its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,108 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $17,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after acquiring an additional 542,070 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 765.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,677 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $243,723,000 after acquiring an additional 394,204 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $141,443,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth $140,009,000. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324,368 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,817,964,000 after buying an additional 287,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.26, for a total value of $153,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 22,674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.56, for a total transaction of $9,875,887.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,330,934 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DXCM. Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DexCom from $618.00 to $538.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on DexCom from $610.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.75.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM traded down $10.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $412.07. 15,233 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a PE ratio of 80.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $539.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $535.33. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $318.45 and a 1-year high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

