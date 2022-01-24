DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) Given a €19.50 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €19.50 ($22.16) target price from equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 26.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DIC. Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) price objective on DIC Asset in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Warburg Research set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on DIC Asset in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) target price on DIC Asset in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.90 ($21.48).

Shares of DIC Asset stock opened at €15.42 ($17.52) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion and a PE ratio of 15.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of €15.07 and a 200 day moving average of €15.20. DIC Asset has a 52 week low of €13.50 ($15.34) and a 52 week high of €16.84 ($19.14).

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

