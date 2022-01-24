DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR (OTCMKTS:WNXDY) Stock Price Down 2.1%

DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR (OTCMKTS:WNXDY)’s stock price dropped 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.03 and last traded at $13.03. Approximately 800 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.31.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.03.

About DIEBOLD NIXDORF/ADR (OTCMKTS:WNXDY)

Diebold Nixdorf AG provides information technology (IT) solutions and services primarily to retail banks and retailers. It operates through Banking and Retail segments. The company's hardware portfolio comprises ATMs, cash recycling systems, cash processing, automated teller safes, and transaction terminals.

