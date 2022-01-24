Digital Insurance Token Trading Down 24.3% Over Last Week (DIT)

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. In the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded 24.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $379,545.28 and approximately $11.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Insurance Token alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $144.68 or 0.00397891 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000129 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000306 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Digital Insurance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@inmediatesg . The official website for Digital Insurance Token is inmediate.io . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Buying and Selling Digital Insurance Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Insurance Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Insurance Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Insurance Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.