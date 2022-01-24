Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stake Boosted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLR opened at $154.95 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $178.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.05.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 195.78%.

In related news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Laperch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.38, for a total transaction of $332,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,350 shares of company stock valued at $8,806,973 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $187.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.54.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

