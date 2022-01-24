Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) Trading 4.7% Higher

Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) traded up 4.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $242.10 and last traded at $242.10. 4,154 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 279,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $231.26.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.80.

Get Dillard's alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $276.04 and its 200 day moving average is $230.90.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. Analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.77%.

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Dillard’s by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Company Profile (NYSE:DDS)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Featured Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.