Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $234.60 Million

Equities analysts expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) will post $234.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $232.17 million to $237.07 million. Dine Brands Global reported sales of $196.03 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year sales of $901.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $898.71 million to $903.61 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $956.11 million, with estimates ranging from $942.20 million to $970.63 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $228.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

DIN opened at $62.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.06. Dine Brands Global has a one year low of $62.06 and a one year high of $100.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 195,719 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,468,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $609,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global during the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 89.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

