Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) – KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a report issued on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.97 EPS.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $62.75 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $62.06 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 2.06.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.19. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 8.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $228.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 21.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,819,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 176.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 10,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.12%.

About Dine Brands Global

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.