Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $55.75

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $55.75 and last traded at $55.80, with a volume of 13197 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.07.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.09.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the second quarter valued at $40,617,000. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,468,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,145,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the second quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Finally, Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the third quarter worth about $1,391,000.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

