Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) to announce sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for Discovery’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.17 billion and the lowest is $3.07 billion. Discovery posted sales of $2.89 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.08 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $12.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.20 billion to $12.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.16). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Discovery from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $38.44 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discovery in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $26.19 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. Discovery has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $7,321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Discovery by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Discovery by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Discovery by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

