Ditto (DITTO) Price Hits $0.54 on Major Exchanges

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Over the last week, Ditto has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.54 or 0.00001474 BTC on exchanges. Ditto has a total market capitalization of $1.38 million and $69.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com . Ditto’s official website is ditto.money

Ditto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ditto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ditto using one of the exchanges listed above.

