Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.

Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

