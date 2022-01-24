Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) announced a interim dividend on Monday, January 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is an increase from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.
The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.47.
Djerriwarrh Investments Company Profile
