DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.35

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.35 and last traded at $24.35, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.11.

Get DLocal alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.13 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 122.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in DLocal during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in DLocal during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DLocal by 1,092.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DLocal during the third quarter worth $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.99% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Company Profile (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.