DMarket (DMT) Trading Down 13.7% Over Last Week

DMarket (CURRENCY:DMT) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 24th. DMarket has a market cap of $601,675.72 and approximately $89.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DMarket coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, DMarket has traded 13.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

DMarket (CRYPTO:DMT) is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . DMarket’s official message board is medium.com/@dmarket . DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com . The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMarket should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DMarket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

