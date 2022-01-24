DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $110.00

Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.00 and last traded at $111.41, with a volume of 32321 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.13.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.72.

Get DocuSign alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $173.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $243.99. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -192.67, a PEG ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 0.82.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total value of $3,181,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 82,747 shares of company stock worth $14,413,903. 3.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in DocuSign by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 15.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 5.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.