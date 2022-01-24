DODO (DODO) Price Reaches $0.47 on Major Exchanges

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded down 39.6% against the dollar. One DODO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00001289 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market capitalization of $51.58 million and approximately $30.20 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004051 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00042411 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006049 BTC.

DODO Profile

DODO (CRYPTO:DODO) is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

