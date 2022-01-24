DogeCash Price Hits $0.0203 on Major Exchanges (DOGEC)

DogeCash (CURRENCY:DOGEC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. One DogeCash coin can now be bought for about $0.0203 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DogeCash has a total market capitalization of $345,689.73 and approximately $1,132.00 worth of DogeCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DogeCash has traded down 22.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.56 or 0.00027876 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000231 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000196 BTC.

DogeCash Profile

DogeCash (CRYPTO:DOGEC) is a coin. DogeCash’s total supply is 17,051,000 coins. DogeCash’s official message board is steemit.com/@dogecash . DogeCash’s official Twitter account is @dogecashcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DogeCash’s official website is dogec.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DogeCash™ is a project where people from every corner of the world work together towards a common goal: Developing an ecosystem of services backed by a top-notch cryptocurrency that belongs not only to a few but, to every single investor involved. “

Buying and Selling DogeCash

