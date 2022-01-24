Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $15,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tobam increased its stake in Dollar General by 38.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 62,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,302,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $345,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Dollar General by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.34, for a total transaction of $194,769.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 337,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.97, for a total value of $74,567,652.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 367,744 shares of company stock worth $81,330,122. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DG. Morgan Stanley cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dollar General from $254.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.90.

DG opened at $210.18 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $224.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.59. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $240.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $48.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.74% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.45%.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

