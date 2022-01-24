Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:DCUE) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 732,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $71,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $100.96 on Monday. Dominion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $91.90 and a 12 month high of $105.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.8125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $7.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.