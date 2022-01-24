Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) Stock Holdings Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO) by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Domo worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Domo by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Domo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Domo by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 155,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,131,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Domo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $248,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Domo in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Catherine Wong sold 5,104 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $261,120.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 14.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DOMO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Domo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Domo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOMO opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.81 and a 200-day moving average of $75.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 2.75. Domo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $98.35.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.31 million. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Domo, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domo, Inc designs, develops, and markets executive management software solutions. It offers customized software tools for business operations, customer relationship management, human resources, and financial reporting. The company was founded by Joshua G. James in September 2010 and is headquartered in American Fork, UT.

