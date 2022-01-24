Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $54.87

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $54.87 and last traded at $54.88, with a volume of 534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.26.

DCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Donaldson from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Donaldson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $760.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.51 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 10.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

In related news, insider Peter Joseph Keller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $118,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $220,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,440 shares of company stock valued at $833,473. Company insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Donaldson by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,256,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $715,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Donaldson by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after purchasing an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

About Donaldson (NYSE:DCI)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

