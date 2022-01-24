Donut Trading Down 32.6% This Week (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Donut has traded down 32.6% against the U.S. dollar. Donut has a total market capitalization of $418,618.37 and approximately $3,421.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.59 or 0.00048956 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,377.41 or 0.06615261 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00057039 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,951.67 or 1.00037255 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00006356 BTC.

Donut Coin Profile

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Buying and Selling Donut

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.